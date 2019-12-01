Mystery cable bill worries Omaha couple of mistaken identity

An overhaul to Nebraskas 911 system is on its way. Its part of a nationwide effort to bring call centers into the digital age creating a faster more efficient system that can locate people calling in from cell phones.
Plans for a condo building on 38th and Dewey streets will move forward after a unanimous vote from the City Planning Board on Wednesday afternoon.
For more than three decades, tens of thousands of people make their way to the Gingerbread Festival at the Mormon Trail Center in Florence. This year, that event was canceled, but two people picked up the event to keep the long-time holiday tradition alive for now
Omaha Police were called to the area of 5th and William streets for a shots fired call Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
The Omaha Police Officers Association is asking the Nebraska Legislature to look at a loophole they say, allows violent offenders to be transferred to a more lenient court with supervision and probation guidelines that end at age 19.