Contenders to win the 2023-24 NBA championship, according to bookmakers, are the Denver Nuggets, who have the third-best odds among all teams at +550. They start the season on Tuesday, October 24 at home against the Los Angeles Lakers, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Nuggets NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +550 3rd Bet $100 to win $550 To Make the Finals +250 - Bet $100 to win $250 To Make the Playoffs -5000 - Bet $5000 to win $100

Nuggets Team Stats

The Nuggets' 53-28 record was good enough to make the playoffs last season. They ended up making the NBA Finals, and winning the title.

At home last season, the Nuggets were 34-7. Away, they were 19-21.

When favorites, Denver went 43-17. As underdogs, the Nuggets went 10-11.

The Nuggets were 10-6 in the Northwest Division and 34-18 in the Western Conference overall.

The Nuggets were 4-5 last season when favored by three or fewer points, and were 39-12 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Denver was 4-3 last season when an underdog by three points or fewer, and 6-8 when its opponent was favored by more than three points.

Nuggets' Top Players

Nikola Jokic averaged 24.5 points per game last season while tacking on 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists.

Michael Porter Jr. had a solid showing from long distance a season ago. He connected on 3.0 shots from deep per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averaged 1.5 steals per game. Aaron Gordon collected 0.8 blocks a contest.

