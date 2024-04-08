Oddsmakers project strong results from the Creighton Bluejays (1-0), giving them the seventh-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +2000 on the moneyline.

The Bluejays are at home against the North Dakota State Bison. Tip time is slated for 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11. There are no odds set yet for this matchup.

Creighton NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +2000 7th Bet $100 to win $2000 Preseason +3000 11th Bet $100 to win $3000

Creighton Team Stats

Creighton averages 105.0 points per game (18th in college basketball) while giving up 54.0 per contest (47th in college basketball). It has a +51 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 51.0 points per game.

Creighton Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Creighton has one win against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Creighton Players

The Bluejays points and assists leader is Trey Alexander. He racks up 20.0 points per game and contributes 5.0 assists.

Fredrick King paces Creighton with 9.0 rebounds per game.

Steven Ashworth knocks down 5.0 threes per game to lead the Bluejays.

Alexander leads the team with 1.0 steal per game. King collects 2.0 blocks an outing to pace Creighton.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.