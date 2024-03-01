Right now, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) have the 29th-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +10000 on the moneyline.

The Cornhuskers are slated to square off against the Wyoming Cowgirls in a road tilt on Friday, November 10. This battle begins at 8:30 PM ET.

Cornhuskers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +10000 (Bet $100 to win $10000)

Nebraska Team Stats

On offense, Nebraska is scoring 90.0 points per game (39th-ranked in college basketball). It is ceding 42.0 points per contest on defense (31st-ranked).

Nebraska Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Nebraska has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

