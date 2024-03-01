Right now, the Creighton Bluejays (1-0) are listed with the 18th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +5000 on the moneyline.

At 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, the Bluejays match up with the Green Bay Phoenix at home.

Bluejays NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +5000 (Bet $100 to win $5000)

Creighton Team Stats

Creighton is 137th in the nation with 75.0 points per game so far this year. At the other end of the court, it ranks 86th with 52.0 points allowed per contest.

Creighton Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Creighton is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

