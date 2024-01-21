Nebraska vs. Penn State January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Penn State Lady Lions (10-4) meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-3) in a matchup of Big Ten squads at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Nebraska vs. Penn State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alexis Markowski: 17.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaz Shelley: 12.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Natalie Potts: 11.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Darian White: 8.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Callin Hake: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Penn State Players to Watch
- Shay Ciezki: 16.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Leilani Kapinus: 10.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Ali Brigham: 10.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Taylor Valladay: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makenna Marisa: 17.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
