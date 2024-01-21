The Creighton Bluejays (11-3) face a fellow Big East team, the Villanova Wildcats (9-5), on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Information

Creighton Players to Watch

Emma Ronsiek: 17.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

Lauren Jensen: 16.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Morgan Maly: 14.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Molly Mogensen: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Mallory Brake: 4.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

Villanova Players to Watch

Lucy Olsen: 23.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

Christina Dalce: 10.2 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.7 BLK

Bella Runyan: 6.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Maddie Burke: 5.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Zanai Jones: 5.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

