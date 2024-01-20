The UMKC Kangaroos (9-8) meet the Omaha Mavericks (4-11) in a clash of Summit squads at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Omaha vs. UMKC Game Information

Omaha Players to Watch

Grace Cave: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Kennedi Grant: 10.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Aaliyah Stanley: 13.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Polina Nikulochkina: 8.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Deanay Watson: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

UMKC Players to Watch

Dom Phillips: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Nariyah Simmons: 9.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Emani Bennett: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Tamia Ugass: 6.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Alayna Contreras: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

