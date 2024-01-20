Omaha vs. UMKC January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UMKC Kangaroos (9-8) meet the Omaha Mavericks (4-11) in a clash of Summit squads at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Omaha vs. UMKC Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Omaha Players to Watch
- Grace Cave: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kennedi Grant: 10.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aaliyah Stanley: 13.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Polina Nikulochkina: 8.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deanay Watson: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
UMKC Players to Watch
- Dom Phillips: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nariyah Simmons: 9.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emani Bennett: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tamia Ugass: 6.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alayna Contreras: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
