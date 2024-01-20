The Omaha Mavericks (8-9, 1-1 Summit League) meet the UMKC Kangaroos (7-10, 1-1 Summit League) in a matchup of Summit League teams at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on Summit League Network.

Omaha vs. UMKC Game Information

Omaha Players to Watch

Frankie Fidler: 17.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

UMKC Players to Watch

Jamar Brown: 13.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Omaha vs. UMKC Stat Comparison

Omaha Rank Omaha AVG UMKC AVG UMKC Rank 250th 72.3 Points Scored 70.8 277th 120th 68.7 Points Allowed 69.5 139th 280th 34.1 Rebounds 39.5 61st 291st 7.7 Off. Rebounds 12.1 18th 297th 6.1 3pt Made 8.0 139th 346th 10.2 Assists 13.3 197th 68th 10.4 Turnovers 11.7 173rd

