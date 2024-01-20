Omaha vs. UMKC January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Omaha Mavericks (8-9, 1-1 Summit League) meet the UMKC Kangaroos (7-10, 1-1 Summit League) in a matchup of Summit League teams at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on Summit League Network.
Omaha vs. UMKC Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
Omaha Players to Watch
- Frankie Fidler: 17.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marquel Sutton: 10.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nick Davis: 9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tony Osburn: 7.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- JJ White: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
UMKC Players to Watch
- Jamar Brown: 13.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cameron Faas: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Khristion Courseault: 8.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anderson Kopp: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Omaha vs. UMKC Stat Comparison
|Omaha Rank
|Omaha AVG
|UMKC AVG
|UMKC Rank
|250th
|72.3
|Points Scored
|70.8
|277th
|120th
|68.7
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|139th
|280th
|34.1
|Rebounds
|39.5
|61st
|291st
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|12.1
|18th
|297th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|8.0
|139th
|346th
|10.2
|Assists
|13.3
|197th
|68th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|11.7
|173rd
