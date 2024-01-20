The Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) meet the Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) in a clash of Big Ten teams at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on BTN.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Game Information

Nebraska Players to Watch

Brice Williams: 13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Rienk Mast: 12.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Juwan Gary: 12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Keisei Tominaga: 14.2 PTS, 2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Josiah Allick: 6.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Northwestern Players to Watch

Brooks Barnhizer: 13 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

13 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Boo Buie: 18.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

18.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Ryan Langborg: 12.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Ty Berry: 11 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

11 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Matthew Nicholson: 4.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Stat Comparison

Nebraska Rank Nebraska AVG Northwestern AVG Northwestern Rank 111th 77.8 Points Scored 72.4 245th 94th 67.3 Points Allowed 65.6 59th 53rd 40 Rebounds 31.5 348th 108th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.7 291st 41st 9.3 3pt Made 7.8 153rd 63rd 15.7 Assists 16.2 47th 107th 10.9 Turnovers 8.5 7th

