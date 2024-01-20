Saturday's Big East schedule includes the Seton Hall Pirates (10-5, 3-1 Big East) facing the Creighton Bluejays (11-4, 2-2 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Creighton Players to Watch

  • Baylor Scheierman: 17.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Trey Alexander: 16.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Steven Ashworth: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Francisco Farabello: 4.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • Kadary Richmond: 15.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dre Davis: 13.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jaden Bediako: 8.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Dylan Addae-Wusu: 8.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Al-Amir Dawes: 12.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Creighton vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall Rank Seton Hall AVG Creighton AVG Creighton Rank
266th 68.4 Points Scored 76.4 64th
42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 68.4 123rd
162nd 35.1 Rebounds 37.0 61st
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.4 278th
324th 5.8 3pt Made 8.6 53rd
249th 12.2 Assists 15.7 24th
283rd 12.9 Turnovers 10.9 84th

