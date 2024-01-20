Creighton vs. Seton Hall January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big East schedule includes the Seton Hall Pirates (10-5, 3-1 Big East) facing the Creighton Bluejays (11-4, 2-2 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Creighton vs. Seton Hall Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Creighton Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Baylor Scheierman: 17.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Alexander: 16.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Steven Ashworth: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Francisco Farabello: 4.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Kadary Richmond: 15.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dre Davis: 13.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaden Bediako: 8.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Dylan Addae-Wusu: 8.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Al-Amir Dawes: 12.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Creighton vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Seton Hall Rank
|Seton Hall AVG
|Creighton AVG
|Creighton Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|76.4
|64th
|42nd
|65.1
|Points Allowed
|68.4
|123rd
|162nd
|35.1
|Rebounds
|37.0
|61st
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|278th
|324th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|15.7
|24th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.