Saturday's Big East schedule includes the Seton Hall Pirates (10-5, 3-1 Big East) facing the Creighton Bluejays (11-4, 2-2 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Creighton Players to Watch

Baylor Scheierman: 17.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Trey Alexander: 16.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK

15.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK Steven Ashworth: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Francisco Farabello: 4.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Kadary Richmond: 15.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Dre Davis: 13.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jaden Bediako: 8.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK Dylan Addae-Wusu: 8.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Al-Amir Dawes: 12.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Creighton vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall Rank Seton Hall AVG Creighton AVG Creighton Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 76.4 64th 42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 68.4 123rd 162nd 35.1 Rebounds 37.0 61st 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.4 278th 324th 5.8 3pt Made 8.6 53rd 249th 12.2 Assists 15.7 24th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 10.9 84th

