The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-5) face a fellow Summit team, the Omaha Mavericks (4-10), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Baxter Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET.

Omaha vs. South Dakota State Game Information

Omaha Players to Watch

Grace Cave: 11.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Kennedi Grant: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Aaliyah Stanley: 13.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Polina Nikulochkina: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Deanay Watson: 6.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Brooklyn Meyer: 15.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 2 BLK Tori Nelson: 8.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.7 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.7 BLK Paige Meyer: 15.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Madison Mathiowetz: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Mesa Byom: 6.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK

