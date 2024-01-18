Omaha vs. South Dakota State January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Summit League slate includes the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-8, 1-0 Summit League) playing the Omaha Mavericks (8-8, 1-1 Summit League) at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
Omaha vs. South Dakota State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
Omaha Players to Watch
- Frankie Fidler: 17.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marquel Sutton: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nick Davis: 9.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Tony Osburn: 7.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- JJ White: 6.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
South Dakota State Players to Watch
- Zeke Mayo: 17.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Charlie Easley: 10.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- William Kyle III: 12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kalen Garry: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke Appel: 11.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Omaha vs. South Dakota State Stat Comparison
|South Dakota State Rank
|South Dakota State AVG
|Omaha AVG
|Omaha Rank
|188th
|74.9
|Points Scored
|72.9
|231st
|170th
|71.1
|Points Allowed
|69.1
|128th
|169th
|36.8
|Rebounds
|34.4
|274th
|259th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|280th
|66th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|6.2
|290th
|200th
|13.3
|Assists
|10.1
|347th
|138th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|10.4
|61st
