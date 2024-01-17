Nebraska vs. Rutgers January 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten squad, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via BTN.
Nebraska vs. Rutgers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Brice Williams: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Rienk Mast: 12.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Juwan Gary: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Keisei Tominaga: 14.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Josiah Allick: 6.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Clifford Omoruyi: 11.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.3 BLK
- Aundre Hyatt: 12.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Derek Simpson: 10.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Noah Fernandes: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jamichael Davis: 4.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Nebraska vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rutgers Rank
|Rutgers AVG
|Nebraska AVG
|Nebraska Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|68.0
|273rd
|11th
|61.1
|Points Allowed
|69.9
|169th
|69th
|36.8
|Rebounds
|34.5
|207th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.0
|297th
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|46th
|15.1
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
