The Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten squad, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via BTN.

Nebraska vs. Rutgers Game Information

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Brice Williams: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Rienk Mast: 12.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Juwan Gary: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Keisei Tominaga: 14.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Josiah Allick: 6.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • Clifford Omoruyi: 11.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.3 BLK
  • Aundre Hyatt: 12.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Derek Simpson: 10.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Noah Fernandes: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jamichael Davis: 4.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Nebraska vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rutgers Rank Rutgers AVG Nebraska AVG Nebraska Rank
266th 68.4 Points Scored 68.0 273rd
11th 61.1 Points Allowed 69.9 169th
69th 36.8 Rebounds 34.5 207th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.0 297th
329th 5.7 3pt Made 6.7 256th
46th 15.1 Assists 13.1 169th
61st 10.7 Turnovers 12.3 224th

