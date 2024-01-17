The Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten squad, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via BTN.

Nebraska vs. Rutgers Game Information

Nebraska Players to Watch

Brice Williams: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Rienk Mast: 12.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Juwan Gary: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Keisei Tominaga: 14.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Josiah Allick: 6.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Rutgers Players to Watch

Clifford Omoruyi: 11.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.3 BLK Aundre Hyatt: 12.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Derek Simpson: 10.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Noah Fernandes: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Jamichael Davis: 4.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Nebraska vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rutgers Rank Rutgers AVG Nebraska AVG Nebraska Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 68.0 273rd 11th 61.1 Points Allowed 69.9 169th 69th 36.8 Rebounds 34.5 207th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.0 297th 329th 5.7 3pt Made 6.7 256th 46th 15.1 Assists 13.1 169th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 12.3 224th

