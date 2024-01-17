Wednesday's Big Ten slate includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-3) meeting the Michigan Wolverines (11-4) at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Nebraska vs. Michigan Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Nebraska Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Alexis Markowski: 17.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaz Shelley: 12.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Natalie Potts: 11.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Darian White: 8.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Callin Hake: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan Players to Watch

Laila Phelia: 15.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Lauren Hansen: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Hobbs: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Elissa Brett: 7.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Taylor Williams: 5.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.