Nebraska vs. Michigan January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big Ten slate includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-3) meeting the Michigan Wolverines (11-4) at 8:00 PM ET.
Nebraska vs. Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alexis Markowski: 17.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaz Shelley: 12.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Natalie Potts: 11.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Darian White: 8.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Callin Hake: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Michigan Players to Watch
- Laila Phelia: 15.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lauren Hansen: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Hobbs: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Elissa Brett: 7.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taylor Williams: 5.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
