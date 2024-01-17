The UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) meet the Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) in a clash of Big East teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game is available on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. UConn Game Information

Creighton Players to Watch

Baylor Scheierman: 18.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Trey Alexander: 16.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.4 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.4 BLK Steven Ashworth: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Francisco Farabello: 4.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

UConn Players to Watch

Tristen Newton: 15 PTS, 6.8 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15 PTS, 6.8 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Alex Karaban: 14.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK Cam Spencer: 15.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Clingan: 13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2 BLK Hassan Diarra: 5.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Creighton vs. UConn Stat Comparison

UConn Rank UConn AVG Creighton AVG Creighton Rank 35th 83.1 Points Scored 81.4 53rd 26th 63.6 Points Allowed 66.6 86th 72nd 39.3 Rebounds 39.8 60th 81st 10.3 Off. Rebounds 8.5 239th 97th 8.4 3pt Made 10.9 9th 14th 18.3 Assists 17.4 27th 31st 9.6 Turnovers 10.9 105th

