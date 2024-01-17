Creighton vs. UConn January 17 Tickets & Start Time
The UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) meet the Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) in a clash of Big East teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game is available on Fox Sports 1.
Creighton vs. UConn Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Creighton Players to Watch
- Baylor Scheierman: 18.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Alexander: 16.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Steven Ashworth: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Francisco Farabello: 4.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
UConn Players to Watch
- Tristen Newton: 15 PTS, 6.8 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alex Karaban: 14.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK
- Cam Spencer: 15.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Clingan: 13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2 BLK
- Hassan Diarra: 5.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Creighton vs. UConn Stat Comparison
|UConn Rank
|UConn AVG
|Creighton AVG
|Creighton Rank
|35th
|83.1
|Points Scored
|81.4
|53rd
|26th
|63.6
|Points Allowed
|66.6
|86th
|72nd
|39.3
|Rebounds
|39.8
|60th
|81st
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|239th
|97th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|10.9
|9th
|14th
|18.3
|Assists
|17.4
|27th
|31st
|9.6
|Turnovers
|10.9
|105th
