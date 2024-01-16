The Denver Nuggets (24-11) will turn to Nikola Jokic (25.7 points per game, 14th in NBA) when they try to take down Joel Embiid (34.8, first) and the Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Nuggets vs. 76ers Game Information

Nuggets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Jokic gives the Nuggets 25.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are getting 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this season.

Aaron Gordon gets the Nuggets 13.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while averaging 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Reggie Jackson is averaging 12.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He is sinking 47.0% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Jamal Murray is averaging 19.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He is making 46.9% of his shots from the field and 45.4% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with 2.6 triples per game.

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid posts 34.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks (ninth in league).

Tyrese Maxey averages 25.9 points, 6.4 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

Tobias Harris puts up 17.3 points, 3.0 assists and 6.2 boards per game.

De'Anthony Melton averages 12.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (third in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 13.2 points, 0.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Nuggets vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

76ers Nuggets 120.7 Points Avg. 115.1 110.5 Points Allowed Avg. 109.8 48.1% Field Goal % 49.0% 37.5% Three Point % 37.8%

