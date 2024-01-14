Creighton vs. Providence January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Providence Friars (7-7) meet a fellow Big East squad, the Creighton Bluejays (10-2), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at D.J. Sokol Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.
Creighton vs. Providence Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Creighton Players to Watch
- Emma Ronsiek: 18.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Lauren Jensen: 17.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Morgan Maly: 14.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mallory Brake: 4.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Molly Mogensen: 7.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Providence Players to Watch
- Olivia Olsen: 14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Brynn Farrell: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marta Morales: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Emily Archibald: 3.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kylee Sheppard: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
