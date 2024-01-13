Creighton vs. St. John's January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big East schedule includes the Creighton Bluejays (9-4, 0-2 Big East) facing the St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) at 1:00 PM ET on FOX.
Creighton vs. St. John's Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Creighton Players to Watch
- Baylor Scheierman: 18.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Alexander: 15.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Steven Ashworth: 8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Francisco Farabello: 4.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
St. John's Players to Watch
- Joel Soriano: 17.4 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Daniss Jenkins: 12.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chris Ledlum: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jordan Dingle: 11.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Glenn Taylor Jr.: 6.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Creighton vs. St. John's Stat Comparison
|Creighton Rank
|Creighton AVG
|St. John's AVG
|St. John's Rank
|47th
|81.8
|Points Scored
|79.2
|82nd
|96th
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|145th
|67th
|39.6
|Rebounds
|41.3
|29th
|253rd
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|14.3
|5th
|7th
|11.1
|3pt Made
|7.7
|165th
|32nd
|17
|Assists
|16.5
|45th
|80th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|11.9
|196th
