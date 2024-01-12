The Denver Nuggets (23-11) clash with the New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12, 2024. The matchup airs on ALT and BSNO.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 12

Friday, January 12 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ALT, BSNO

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic puts up 26.1 points, 12.3 boards and 9.2 assists per game, shooting 55.5% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 16.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Reggie Jackson averages 12.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Jamal Murray averages 19.4 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope puts up 10.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Pelicans Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Brandon Ingram gives the Pelicans 23.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are receiving 14.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas this season.

The Pelicans are getting 22.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Zion Williamson this season.

CJ McCollum is putting up 20.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He is draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range, with 3.3 treys per game.

Herbert Jones is averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Nuggets Pelicans 115.3 Points Avg. 115.6 110.3 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 49% Field Goal % 48.2% 37.7% Three Point % 36.4%

