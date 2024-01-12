Nebraska vs. Iowa January 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 9:30 PM ET on Friday. The game airs on BTN.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Nebraska vs. Iowa Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Nebraska Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Brice Williams: 13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Rienk Mast: 13.0 PTS, 9.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Juwan Gary: 13.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Keisei Tominaga: 12.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Josiah Allick: 7.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iowa Players to Watch
- Ben Krikke: 17.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tony Perkins: 13.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Payton Sandfort: 13.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Owen Freeman: 9.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Patrick McCaffery: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nebraska vs. Iowa Stat Comparison
|Iowa Rank
|Iowa AVG
|Nebraska AVG
|Nebraska Rank
|10th
|87.8
|Points Scored
|77.6
|122nd
|310th
|77.2
|Points Allowed
|65.5
|62nd
|69th
|39.5
|Rebounds
|41.9
|22nd
|135th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|74th
|233rd
|7.0
|3pt Made
|8.8
|70th
|7th
|19.7
|Assists
|15.8
|67th
|30th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|11.1
|121st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.