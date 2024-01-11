Thursday's Summit League slate includes the Omaha Mavericks (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) facing the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Omaha vs. North Dakota Game Information

Omaha Players to Watch

Frankie Fidler: 15.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Marquel Sutton: 9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Nick Davis: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Tony Osburn: 7.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Grant Stubblefield: 5.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

North Dakota Players to Watch

B.J. Omot: 16.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Treysen Eaglestaff: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Eli King: 6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Amar Kuljuhovic: 7.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Tsotne Tsartsidze: 9.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Omaha vs. North Dakota Stat Comparison

Omaha Rank Omaha AVG North Dakota AVG North Dakota Rank 246th 72.2 Points Scored 75.2 177th 138th 69.5 Points Allowed 69.5 138th 269th 34.4 Rebounds 38.5 100th 273rd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 10.6 75th 269th 6.5 3pt Made 8.1 125th 346th 10.0 Assists 12.5 251st 132nd 11.3 Turnovers 11.0 111th

