Wednesday's Big East slate includes the Creighton Bluejays (9-2) versus the Butler Bulldogs (8-4), at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Creighton vs. Butler Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Creighton Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Players to Watch

Emma Ronsiek: 19.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

19.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK Morgan Maly: 15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Lauren Jensen: 16.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Mallory Brake: 4.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler Players to Watch

Caroline Strande: 15 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Rachel Kent: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Sydney Jaynes: 8.1 PTS, 4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jordan Meulemans: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Ari Wiggins: 5.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.