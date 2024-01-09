Tuesday's game at Pinnacle Bank Arena has the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on January 9. Our computer prediction projects a 79-70 win for Purdue.

The matchup has no line set.

Nebraska vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 79, Nebraska 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. Purdue

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-8.5)

Purdue (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Nebraska is 9-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Purdue's 10-5-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Cornhuskers are 9-5-0 and the Boilermakers are 10-5-0. Nebraska has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in the last 10 games. Purdue has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game with a +158 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.8 points per game (111th in college basketball) and give up 67.3 per contest (93rd in college basketball).

Nebraska prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. It is recording 40.0 rebounds per game (52nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.1 per outing.

Nebraska knocks down 9.3 three-pointers per game (41st in college basketball) at a 34.1% rate (166th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 per game its opponents make at a 30.7% rate.

The Cornhuskers rank 115th in college basketball with 98.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 61st in college basketball defensively with 84.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nebraska and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Cornhuskers commit 10.9 per game (109th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (234th in college basketball play).

