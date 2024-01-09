Creighton vs. DePaul January 9 Tickets & Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9, 0-1 Big East) meet the Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) in a clash of Big East squads at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Creighton vs. DePaul Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Creighton Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Baylor Scheierman: 18.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Alexander: 15.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Steven Ashworth: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Francisco Farabello: 4.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
DePaul Players to Watch
- Chico Carter Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jeremiah Oden: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Da'Sean Nelson: 10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elijah Fisher: 9.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- K.T. Raimey: 7.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Creighton vs. DePaul Stat Comparison
|DePaul Rank
|DePaul AVG
|Creighton AVG
|Creighton Rank
|329th
|66.6
|Points Scored
|83.0
|37th
|310th
|77.0
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|84th
|351st
|31.1
|Rebounds
|40.3
|49th
|360th
|5.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|220th
|245th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|11.0
|7th
|190th
|13.4
|Assists
|16.9
|35th
|311th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|10.3
|63rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.