The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9, 0-1 Big East) meet the Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) in a clash of Big East squads at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

Creighton vs. DePaul Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Creighton Players to Watch

Baylor Scheierman: 18.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Trey Alexander: 15.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK Steven Ashworth: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Francisco Farabello: 4.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

DePaul Players to Watch

Chico Carter Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jeremiah Oden: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Da'Sean Nelson: 10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Elijah Fisher: 9.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK K.T. Raimey: 7.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Creighton vs. DePaul Stat Comparison

DePaul Rank DePaul AVG Creighton AVG Creighton Rank 329th 66.6 Points Scored 83.0 37th 310th 77.0 Points Allowed 66.7 84th 351st 31.1 Rebounds 40.3 49th 360th 5.3 Off. Rebounds 8.7 220th 245th 6.8 3pt Made 11.0 7th 190th 13.4 Assists 16.9 35th 311th 13.6 Turnovers 10.3 63rd

