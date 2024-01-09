Tuesday's game between the Creighton Bluejays (11-4, 2-2 Big East) and DePaul Blue Demons (3-11, 0-3 Big East) going head to head at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 80-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Creighton, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on January 9.

The matchup has no line set.

Creighton vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Creighton vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 80, DePaul 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. DePaul

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-15.5)

Creighton (-15.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

DePaul's record against the spread so far this season is 5-8-0, while Creighton's is 8-7-0. A total of five out of the Blue Demons' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Bluejays' games have gone over. DePaul is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 games, while Creighton has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays put up 80.6 points per game (54th in college basketball) while allowing 66.1 per outing (69th in college basketball). They have a +217 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 14.5 points per game.

Creighton comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.6 boards. It pulls down 39.9 rebounds per game (54th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.3.

Creighton knocks down 10.6 three-pointers per game (10th in college basketball) at a 36.8% rate (52nd in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 per game its opponents make, at a 30.0% rate.

Creighton has committed 11.0 turnovers per game (119th in college basketball), 3.5 more than the 7.5 it forces (363rd in college basketball).

