The Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski and the Minnesota Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center.

Wild vs. Stars Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov has totaled 21 assists and 13 goals in 34 games. That's good for 34 points.

Mats Zuccarello is a top scorer for Minnesota, with 29 total points this season. In 29 contests, he has netted six goals and provided 23 assists.

This season, Eriksson Ek has 15 goals and 11 assists for Dallas.

In the crease, Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury is 7-8-2 this season, collecting 457 saves and allowing 53 goals (3.1 goals against average) with an .896 save percentage (48th in the league).

Stars Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for Dallas, Jason Robertson has 39 points in 38 games (13 goals, 26 assists).

Matt Duchene has chipped in with 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists).

Pavelski has posted 15 goals and 20 assists for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood (11-4-3) has a 3.2 goals against average and an .894% save percentage (51st in league).

Wild vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 3rd 3.58 Goals Scored 2.97 23rd 14th 3.13 Goals Allowed 3.18 20th 16th 30.6 Shots 30.2 20th 12th 29.9 Shots Allowed 30.3 16th 12th 22.94% Power Play % 19.05% 19th 4th 85% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 28th

