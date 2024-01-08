Wild vs. Stars: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - January 8
The Dallas Stars (22-11-5) have -145 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4), who have +120 odds, on Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX.
Wild vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Wild vs. Stars Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Wild Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-145
|+120
|6
|FanDuel
|-137
|+114
|6.5
Wild vs. Stars Betting Trends
- Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 21 of 38 games this season.
- The Stars have won 60.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (21-14).
- The Wild have been the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent in three, or 16.7%, of those games.
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Dallas is 13-5 (winning 72.2% of the time).
- Minnesota has six games this season playing as the underdog by +120 or longer, and is 1-5 in those contests.
Wild Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-3-2
|0-9
|8-2-0
|6.4
|3.8
|3.2
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-3-2
|3.8
|3.2
|4
|15.4%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-5-0
|5-5
|5-4-1
|6.1
|3
|3
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-5-0
|3
|3
|8
|25.8%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-5
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-0
|Puck Line Covers
|0
|Puck Line Losses
|9
|Games Over Total
|8
|Games Under Total
|2
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-5
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|4
