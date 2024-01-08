How to Watch the Wild vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (22-11-5) -- who've lost three straight -- visit the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4) on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
You can follow the action on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX as the Stars play the Wild.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Wild vs Stars Additional Info
Wild vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|8-3 DAL
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have given up 121 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.
- The Wild have 113 goals this season (3.0 per game), 23rd in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Wild are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Wild have given up three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|34
|13
|21
|34
|36
|11
|0%
|Mats Zuccarello
|29
|6
|23
|29
|20
|15
|30%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|38
|15
|11
|26
|8
|18
|49.3%
|Matthew Boldy
|31
|13
|11
|24
|23
|24
|38.9%
|Marco Rossi
|38
|12
|12
|24
|13
|15
|42.2%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars rank 14th in goals against, conceding 119 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- The Stars' 136 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|38
|13
|26
|39
|25
|25
|-
|Matt Duchene
|37
|11
|24
|35
|21
|19
|56.4%
|Joe Pavelski
|38
|15
|20
|35
|27
|14
|50.3%
|Roope Hintz
|36
|15
|18
|33
|13
|9
|54.4%
|Mason Marchment
|38
|13
|17
|30
|25
|27
|60%
