In this year's College Football Playoff National Championship, the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0) are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4.5) over the No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0). NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas will host the matchup on January 8, 2024, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Washington matchup.

Michigan vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

City: Houston, Texas

Venue: NRG Stadium

Michigan vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Washington Betting Trends

Michigan is 8-5-0 ATS this season.

The Wolverines have an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.

Washington has won seven games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Huskies have covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Michigan & Washington 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan To Win the National Champ. -184 Bet $184 to win $100 Washington To Win the National Champ. +200 Bet $100 to win $200

