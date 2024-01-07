The Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce will face the Los Angeles Chargers' defense and Asante Samuel Jr. in Week 18 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Chiefs receivers' matchup against the Chargers pass defense.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Travis Kelce Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers 126.4 8.4 3 88 3.79

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Travis Kelce vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Insights

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs' Offense

Travis Kelce paces his team with 984 receiving yards on 93 receptions with five touchdowns.

Through the air, Kansas City's passing offense has looked good this season, as it ranks fifth in the league with 4,043 total passing yards (252.7 per game).

The Chiefs' offense is 12th in the NFL with 22.4 points per game and ninth with 356.5 total yards per contest.

Kansas City is passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with 37.8 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Chiefs pass the ball more often than every other team in the league, throwing an NFL-high 93 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (57.1% red-zone pass rate).

Asante Samuel Jr. & the Chargers' Defense

Asante Samuel Jr. leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 58 tackles, one TFL, and 13 passes defended.

In the air, Los Angeles has given up the third-highest number of passing yards in the league, 3,722 (232.6 per game).

The Chargers average 24.1 points conceded per game, which ranks eighth-worst in the league.

Seven players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles this season.

24 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Chargers this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Travis Kelce vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Advanced Stats

Travis Kelce Asante Samuel Jr. Rec. Targets 121 84 Def. Targets Receptions 93 13 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.6 53 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 984 58 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 65.6 3.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 469 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 19 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.