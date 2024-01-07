With the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Travis Kelce a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Travis Kelce score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Kelce's 984 yards receiving (65.6 per game) are a team high. He has 93 receptions (121 targets) plus five TDs.

Kelce has a touchdown catch in five of 15 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Travis Kelce Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Jaguars 9 4 26 1 Week 3 Bears 8 7 69 1 Week 4 @Jets 9 6 60 0 Week 5 @Vikings 11 10 67 1 Week 6 Broncos 9 9 124 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 12 179 1 Week 8 @Broncos 9 6 58 0 Week 9 Dolphins 4 3 14 0 Week 11 Eagles 9 7 44 1 Week 12 @Raiders 7 6 91 0 Week 13 @Packers 5 4 81 0 Week 14 Bills 10 6 83 0 Week 15 @Patriots 7 5 28 0 Week 16 Raiders 7 5 44 0 Week 17 Bengals 4 3 16 0

