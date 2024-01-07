Who’s the Best Team in the Summit League? See our Weekly Summit League Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Summit League this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.
Summit League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. St. Thomas
- Current Record: 12-5 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 130th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th
- Last Game: W 63-50 vs Sacramento State
Next Game
- Opponent: South Dakota State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
2. South Dakota State
- Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 157th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th
- Last Game: W 89-61 vs Montana State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ St. Thomas
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
3. Oral Roberts
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 13-13
- Overall Rank: 195th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th
- Last Game: L 83-78 vs Weber State
Next Game
- Opponent: South Dakota
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
4. Denver
- Current Record: 10-7 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 204th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th
- Last Game: L 86-82 vs Northern Colorado
Next Game
- Opponent: South Dakota State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
5. Omaha
- Current Record: 8-9 | Projected Record: 10-17
- Overall Rank: 239th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 302nd
- Last Game: L 63-62 vs Idaho State
Next Game
- Opponent: North Dakota
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
6. North Dakota State
- Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 242nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th
- Last Game: L 91-83 vs Eastern Washington
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UMKC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
7. UMKC
- Current Record: 7-10 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 251st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd
- Last Game: W 83-67 vs Portland State
Next Game
- Opponent: North Dakota State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
8. North Dakota
- Current Record: 8-9 | Projected Record: 6-22
- Overall Rank: 303rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th
- Last Game: L 74-73 vs Northern Arizona
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Omaha
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
9. South Dakota
- Current Record: 8-9 | Projected Record: 6-22
- Overall Rank: 321st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd
- Last Game: L 82-63 vs Montana
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oral Roberts
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
