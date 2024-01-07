In the Week 18 tilt between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Richie James Jr. score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Richie James Jr. score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +475 (Bet $10 to win $47.50 if he scores a TD)

James' eight catches (on 12 targets) have netted him 99 yards (12.4 per game).

James does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Richie James Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 1 6 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Packers 2 1 12 0 Week 14 Bills 2 1 4 0 Week 15 @Patriots 1 1 17 0 Week 16 Raiders 3 3 54 0 Week 17 Bengals 1 1 6 0

