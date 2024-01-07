Patrick Mahomes II was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). If you're looking for Mahomes' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Mahomes has passed for 4,183 yards (261.4 per game) and 27 touchdowns, with 14 picks. He has completed 67.2% of his passes (401-for-597), and has 75 carries for 389 yards.

Patrick Mahomes II Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

Week 18 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Mahomes 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 401 597 67.2% 4,183 27 14 7.0 75 389 0

Mahomes Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Lions 21 39 226 2 1 6 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 29 41 305 2 1 7 30 0 Week 3 Bears 24 33 272 3 0 3 28 0 Week 4 @Jets 18 30 203 1 2 7 51 0 Week 5 @Vikings 31 41 281 2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 30 40 306 1 1 6 31 0 Week 7 Chargers 32 42 424 4 1 4 29 0 Week 8 @Broncos 24 38 240 0 2 3 20 0 Week 9 Dolphins 20 30 185 2 0 6 24 0 Week 11 Eagles 24 43 177 2 1 6 38 0 Week 12 @Raiders 27 34 298 2 0 5 9 0 Week 13 @Packers 21 33 210 1 1 4 26 0 Week 14 Bills 25 43 271 1 1 1 8 0 Week 15 @Patriots 27 37 305 2 2 3 -5 0 Week 16 Raiders 27 44 235 1 1 10 53 0 Week 17 Bengals 21 29 245 1 0 4 2 0

