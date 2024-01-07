The Detroit Pistons (2-27), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ball Arena, face the Denver Nuggets (21-10). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and BSDET.

Nuggets vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ALT, BSDET

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic puts up 26.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 16.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon posts 13.5 points, 6.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Reggie Jackson posts 12.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown with 1.5 made treys per game.

Jamal Murray puts up 19.3 points, 3.9 boards and 5.9 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham is putting up 22.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest. He's also draining 43.5% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

The Pistons are getting 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Ausar Thompson this season.

Isaiah Stewart gives the Pistons 10.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while averaging 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Killian Hayes gets the Pistons 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while posting 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Pistons are getting 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Jaden Ivey this season.

Nuggets vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Nuggets Pistons 115 Points Avg. 109.2 110 Points Allowed Avg. 120.9 48.9% Field Goal % 46.5% 37.5% Three Point % 33.4%

