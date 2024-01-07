Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be facing the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on January 5, Jokic posted 29 points, eight assists and three steals in a 122-120 loss against the Magic.

In this piece we'll break down Jokic's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.1 23.5 Rebounds 12.5 11.9 10.7 Assists 9.5 9.1 7.8 PRA -- 47.1 42 PR -- 38 34.2 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.9



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Pistons

Jokic is responsible for taking 19.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.8 per game.

Jokic is averaging 3.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Jokic's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 103.7 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the sixth-most possessions per game with 100.

Conceding 122.3 points per game, the Pistons are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Pistons give up 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pistons are 12th in the league, giving up 25.9 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons have given up 11.9 makes per game, eighth in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 15 9 5 5 1 1 0

