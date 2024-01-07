The Indiana Hoosiers (12-1) will look to build on an 11-game winning run when hitting the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on BTN.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 4

Nebraska vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Hoosiers average 20.1 more points per game (80.5) than the Cornhuskers allow their opponents to score (60.4).

Indiana has put together a 12-1 record in games it scores more than 60.4 points.

Nebraska's record is 10-2 when it allows fewer than 80.5 points.

The 78.5 points per game the Cornhuskers score are 20.7 more points than the Hoosiers allow (57.8).

When Nebraska puts up more than 57.8 points, it is 11-2.

When Indiana allows fewer than 78.5 points, it is 11-0.

The Cornhuskers shoot 45.2% from the field, 8.8% higher than the Hoosiers allow defensively.

The Hoosiers' 51.5 shooting percentage from the field is 14.3 higher than the Cornhuskers have conceded.

Nebraska Leaders

Alexis Markowski: 17.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 50.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)

17.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 50.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36) Jaz Shelley: 12.5 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 38.2 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (28-for-83)

12.5 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 38.2 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (28-for-83) Natalie Potts: 11.6 PTS, 62.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

11.6 PTS, 62.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Darian White: 8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Callin Hake: 7.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 47.7 3PT% (21-for-44)

Nebraska Schedule