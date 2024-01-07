Sunday's game between the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (12-1) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-3) at Pinnacle Bank Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Indiana coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 7.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Cornhuskers earned a 69-57 victory over Wisconsin.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 70, Nebraska 69

Other Big Ten Predictions

Nebraska Schedule Analysis

When the Cornhuskers took down the Michigan State Spartans, the No. 20 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 80-74 on December 9, it was their season's signature victory.

The Cornhuskers have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two), but also have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).

Nebraska has three wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nebraska 2023-24 Best Wins

80-74 on the road over Michigan State (No. 20) on December 9

87-81 at home over Maryland (No. 26) on December 31

80-72 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 59) on December 2

69-57 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 104) on January 4

75-61 over Lamar (No. 120) on November 23

Nebraska Leaders

Alexis Markowski: 17.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 50.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)

17.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 50.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36) Jaz Shelley: 12.5 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 38.2 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (28-for-83)

12.5 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 38.2 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (28-for-83) Natalie Potts: 11.6 PTS, 62.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

11.6 PTS, 62.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Darian White: 8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Callin Hake: 7.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 47.7 3PT% (21-for-44)

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers outscore opponents by 18.1 points per game (scoring 78.5 points per game to rank 35th in college basketball while giving up 60.4 per contest to rank 98th in college basketball) and have a +253 scoring differential overall.

With 78.7 points per game in Big Ten action, Nebraska is tallying 0.2 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (78.5 PPG).

The Cornhuskers are averaging 83.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 68.0 points per contest.

Defensively, Nebraska has been better at home this season, surrendering 55.6 points per game, compared to 63.0 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.