Nebraska vs. Indiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Sunday's game between the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (12-1) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-3) at Pinnacle Bank Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Indiana coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 7.
In their last matchup on Thursday, the Cornhuskers earned a 69-57 victory over Wisconsin.
Nebraska vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Nebraska vs. Indiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 70, Nebraska 69
Nebraska Schedule Analysis
- When the Cornhuskers took down the Michigan State Spartans, the No. 20 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 80-74 on December 9, it was their season's signature victory.
- The Cornhuskers have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two), but also have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).
- Nebraska has three wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the country.
Nebraska 2023-24 Best Wins
- 80-74 on the road over Michigan State (No. 20) on December 9
- 87-81 at home over Maryland (No. 26) on December 31
- 80-72 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 59) on December 2
- 69-57 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 104) on January 4
- 75-61 over Lamar (No. 120) on November 23
Nebraska Leaders
- Alexis Markowski: 17.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 50.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)
- Jaz Shelley: 12.5 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 38.2 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (28-for-83)
- Natalie Potts: 11.6 PTS, 62.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)
- Darian White: 8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Callin Hake: 7.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 47.7 3PT% (21-for-44)
Nebraska Performance Insights
- The Cornhuskers outscore opponents by 18.1 points per game (scoring 78.5 points per game to rank 35th in college basketball while giving up 60.4 per contest to rank 98th in college basketball) and have a +253 scoring differential overall.
- With 78.7 points per game in Big Ten action, Nebraska is tallying 0.2 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (78.5 PPG).
- The Cornhuskers are averaging 83.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 68.0 points per contest.
- Defensively, Nebraska has been better at home this season, surrendering 55.6 points per game, compared to 63.0 on the road.
