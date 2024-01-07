Which NBA team is currently the one to beat? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of the upcoming games.

NBA Power Rankings

1. Boston Celtics

  • Current Record: 28-7 | Projected Record: 75-7
  • Odds to Win Finals: +325
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
  • Last Game: W 118-101 vs Pacers

Next Game

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Current Record: 23-11 | Projected Record: 66-16
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1800
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: L 124-115 vs Nets

Next Game

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Current Record: 25-10 | Projected Record: 65-16
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1800
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: L 115-108 vs Mavericks

Next Game

4. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Current Record: 23-12 | Projected Record: 64-18
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: L 120-109 vs Jazz

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Hawks
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: BSSE, NBCS-PH+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

5. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Current Record: 22-13 | Projected Record: 62-20
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1100
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
  • Last Game: L 106-103 vs Lakers

Next Game

  • Opponent: Suns
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, AZFamily (Watch this game on Fubo)

6. Denver Nuggets

  • Current Record: 26-12 | Projected Record: 61-20
  • Odds to Win Finals: +425
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
  • Last Game: W 131-114 vs Pistons

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Jazz
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN, KJZZ, ALT2 (Watch this game on Fubo)

7. New York Knicks

  • Current Record: 21-15 | Projected Record: 58-24
  • Odds to Win Finals: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
  • Last Game: W 121-105 vs Wizards

Next Game

  • Opponent: Trail Blazers
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: MSG, ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

8. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Current Record: 25-11 | Projected Record: 57-25
  • Odds to Win Finals: +450
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: L 112-108 vs Rockets

Next Game

9. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Current Record: 22-15 | Projected Record: 51-31
  • Odds to Win Finals: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: W 133-100 vs Kings

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Warriors
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: ABC, NBCS-BA, BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)

10. Houston Rockets

  • Current Record: 18-16 | Projected Record: 51-31
  • Odds to Win Finals: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
  • Last Game: W 112-108 vs Bucks

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Heat
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, Space City Home Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

11. Indiana Pacers

  • Current Record: 20-15 | Projected Record: 48-35
  • Odds to Win Finals: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
  • Last Game: L 118-101 vs Celtics

Next Game

12. Orlando Magic

  • Current Record: 21-15 | Projected Record: 49-33
  • Odds to Win Finals: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
  • Last Game: W 117-110 vs Hawks

Next Game

  • Opponent: Timberwolves
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: BSFL, BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

13. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Current Record: 21-15 | Projected Record: 47-35
  • Odds to Win Finals: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
  • Last Game: W 117-115 vs Spurs

Next Game

  • Opponent: Nets
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSOH, YES (Watch this game on Fubo)

14. Dallas Mavericks

  • Current Record: 22-15 | Projected Record: 47-34
  • Odds to Win Finals: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
  • Last Game: W 115-108 vs Timberwolves

Next Game

  • Opponent: Grizzlies
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSW, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

15. Golden State Warriors

  • Current Record: 17-19 | Projected Record: 45-36
  • Odds to Win Finals: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
  • Last Game: L 133-118 vs Raptors

Next Game

  • Opponent: Pelicans
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: ABC, NBCS-BA, BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)

16. Miami Heat

  • Current Record: 20-15 | Projected Record: 43-39
  • Odds to Win Finals: +3500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
  • Last Game: L 113-97 vs Suns

Next Game

  • Opponent: Rockets
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, Space City Home Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

17. Sacramento Kings

  • Current Record: 21-14 | Projected Record: 40-42
  • Odds to Win Finals: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: L 133-100 vs Pelicans

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Pistons
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: BSDET, NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)

18. Phoenix Suns

  • Current Record: 19-17 | Projected Record: 34-47
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: L 121-115 vs Grizzlies

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Clippers
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, AZFamily (Watch this game on Fubo)

19. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Current Record: 18-19 | Projected Record: 37-46
  • Odds to Win Finals: +2500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
  • Last Game: W 106-103 vs Clippers

Next Game

  • Opponent: Raptors
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, TSN

20. Atlanta Hawks

  • Current Record: 14-21 | Projected Record: 36-46
  • Odds to Win Finals: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
  • Last Game: L 117-110 vs Magic

Next Game

21. Brooklyn Nets

  • Current Record: 16-21 | Projected Record: 33-49
  • Odds to Win Finals: +50000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
  • Last Game: L 134-127 vs Trail Blazers

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Cavaliers
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSOH, YES (Watch this game on Fubo)

22. Toronto Raptors

  • Current Record: 15-21 | Projected Record: 28-53
  • Odds to Win Finals: +50000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
  • Last Game: W 133-118 vs Warriors

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Lakers
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, TSN

23. Chicago Bulls

  • Current Record: 16-21 | Projected Record: 30-52
  • Odds to Win Finals: +50000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: W 104-91 vs Hornets

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Hornets
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
  • TV Channel: BSSE, NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)

24. Utah Jazz

  • Current Record: 17-20 | Projected Record: 28-54
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
  • Last Game: W 120-109 vs 76ers

Next Game

25. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Current Record: 13-23 | Projected Record: 23-58
  • Odds to Win Finals: +12500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
  • Last Game: W 121-115 vs Suns

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Mavericks
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSW, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

26. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Current Record: 10-25 | Projected Record: 12-70
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
  • Last Game: W 134-127 vs Nets

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Knicks
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: MSG, ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

27. San Antonio Spurs

  • Current Record: 5-30 | Projected Record: 9-73
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: L 117-115 vs Cavaliers

Next Game

28. Charlotte Hornets

  • Current Record: 8-25 | Projected Record: 10-72
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: L 104-91 vs Bulls

Next Game

29. Detroit Pistons

  • Current Record: 3-33 | Projected Record: 7-74
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
  • Last Game: L 131-114 vs Nuggets

Next Game

30. Washington Wizards

  • Current Record: 6-29 | Projected Record: 11-71
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
  • Last Game: L 121-105 vs Knicks

Next Game

