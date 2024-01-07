When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers go head to head in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Mecole Hardman get into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hardman will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Mecole Hardman score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +475 (Bet $10 to win $47.50 if he scores a TD)

Hardman has posted a 47-yard season thus far (7.8 yards receiving per game), reeling in nine throws on 13 targets.

Hardman, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Mecole Hardman Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Cowboys 1 1 6 0 Week 6 Eagles 2 0 0 0 Week 7 Chargers 3 1 6 0 Week 8 @Broncos 2 2 13 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 3 10 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 2 12 0

Rep Mecole Hardman with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.