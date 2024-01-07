When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers go head to head in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Marquez Valdes-Scantling find his way into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Valdes-Scantling has racked up 315 yards receiving (19.7 per game) and one TD, hauling in 21 balls out of 42 targets this campaign.

In one of 16 games this season, Valdes-Scantling has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 2 48 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 37 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 1 6 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 1 12 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Chargers 5 3 84 1 Week 8 @Broncos 4 2 27 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 2 22 0 Week 11 Eagles 3 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 1 1 -1 0 Week 13 @Packers 5 2 25 0 Week 14 Bills 4 2 22 0 Week 15 @Patriots 1 1 17 0 Week 16 Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 17 Bengals 3 1 3 0

