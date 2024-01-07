Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's Denver Nuggets take the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 122-120 loss to the Magic (his previous game) Caldwell-Pope posted six points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Caldwell-Pope, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.8 8.0 Rebounds -- 2.2 2.8 Assists 2.5 2.7 3.1 PRA -- 14.7 13.9 PR -- 12 10.8 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.3



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Pistons

Caldwell-Pope is responsible for attempting 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 3.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 103.7 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the sixth-most possessions per game with 100.

The Pistons concede 122.3 points per contest, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Pistons have allowed 42.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pistons have given up 25.9 per game, 12th in the NBA.

The Pistons give up 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 36 20 3 3 2 1 2

