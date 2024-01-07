Will Kadarius Toney Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kadarius Toney was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs match up with the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Looking for Toney's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Entering Week 18, Toney has 27 receptions for 169 yards -- 6.3 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus 11 carries for 31 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 38 occasions.
Kadarius Toney Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- The Chiefs have five other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Blake Bell (FP/finger): 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Travis Kelce (LP/neck): 93 Rec; 984 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
- Rashee Rice (DNP/hamstring): 79 Rec; 938 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
- Justyn Ross (FP/illness): 4 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Noah Gray (FP/ribs): 28 Rec; 305 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 18 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Toney 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|38
|27
|169
|128
|1
|6.3
Toney Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|5
|5
|35
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|6
|5
|26
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|6
|3
|9
|1
|Week 7
|Chargers
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|18
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 13
|@Packers
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Bills
|4
|3
|25
|0
|Week 15
|@Patriots
|4
|2
|5
|0
