Justyn Ross was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're trying to find Ross' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 18, Ross has four receptions for 36 yards -- 9.0 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on seven occasions.

Justyn Ross Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Chiefs have five other receivers on the injury report this week: Blake Bell (FP/finger): 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Kadarius Toney (LP/hip): 27 Rec; 169 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Travis Kelce (LP/neck): 93 Rec; 984 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Rashee Rice (DNP/hamstring): 79 Rec; 938 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs Noah Gray (FP/ribs): 28 Rec; 305 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

Ross 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 4 36 10 0 9.0

Ross Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 1 1 6 0 Week 3 Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 4 2 28 0 Week 16 Raiders 1 1 2 0

