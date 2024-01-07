Jamal Murray plus his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on January 5, Murray produced 20 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in a 122-120 loss versus the Magic.

In this article, we dig into Murray's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.9 22.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.9 Assists 6.5 6.3 6.7 PRA -- 30.1 34 PR -- 23.8 27.3 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.6



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Murray has made 7.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 10.3% of his team's total makes.

Murray is averaging 5.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Murray's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 103.7 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the sixth-most possessions per game with 100.

The Pistons are the 26th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 122.3 points per game.

The Pistons allow 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pistons are 12th in the NBA, allowing 25.9 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons have allowed 11.9 makes per contest, eighth in the league.

Jamal Murray vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 39 19 6 10 2 0 0 11/22/2022 34 10 1 8 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.