In the Week 18 contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Pacheco has carried the ball 205 times for a team-high 935 yards (66.8 per game), with seven touchdowns.

Pacheco has also caught 44 passes for 244 yards (17.4 per game) and two touchdowns this season.

Pacheco has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this year. He has scored on the ground in six games in all.

In two of 14 games this season, he has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Isiah Pacheco Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 8 23 0 4 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 12 70 0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bears 15 62 1 2 16 0 Week 4 @Jets 20 115 1 3 43 0 Week 5 @Vikings 16 55 1 1 9 0 Week 6 Broncos 16 62 0 6 36 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 32 0 4 28 1 Week 8 @Broncos 8 40 0 3 -3 0 Week 9 Dolphins 16 66 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 19 89 0 1 2 0 Week 12 @Raiders 15 55 2 5 34 0 Week 13 @Packers 18 110 1 3 13 0 Week 16 Raiders 11 26 1 4 0 0 Week 17 Bengals 18 130 0 7 35 1

