Will Isiah Pacheco Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Isiah Pacheco did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs match up against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Pacheco's stats can be found below.
In the running game, Pacheco has season stats of 205 rushes for 935 yards and seven TDs, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also has 44 catches on 49 targets for 244 yards.
Isiah Pacheco Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Quad
- No other RB is on the injury list for the Chiefs.
Week 18 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pacheco 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|205
|935
|7
|4.6
|49
|44
|244
|2
Pacheco Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|8
|23
|0
|4
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|12
|70
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|15
|62
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|20
|115
|1
|3
|43
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|16
|55
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|16
|62
|0
|6
|36
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|13
|32
|0
|4
|28
|1
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|8
|40
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|16
|66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|19
|89
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|15
|55
|2
|5
|34
|0
|Week 13
|@Packers
|18
|110
|1
|3
|13
|0
|Week 16
|Raiders
|11
|26
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Bengals
|18
|130
|0
|7
|35
|1
