Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire score a touchdown when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers play in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 222 yards on 68 carries (15.9 ypg), with one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire also averages 12.8 receiving yards per game, catching 16 passes for 179 yards and one touchdown.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of 14 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 6 22 0 1 7 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 0 0 2 17 0 Week 3 Bears 15 55 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 12 0 1 1 0 Week 5 @Vikings 3 4 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 7 0 1 9 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 4 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 20 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 3 5 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Packers 2 6 0 1 8 0 Week 14 Bills 11 39 0 2 29 0 Week 15 @Patriots 13 37 0 4 64 1 Week 16 Raiders 4 6 0 3 42 0

