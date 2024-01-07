The Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) host the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium and will aim to break a four-game losing streak.

Chargers and Chiefs betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chargers 3.5 35 -190 +155

Chiefs vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have played 12 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 35 points.

The average over/under for Kansas City's contests this season is 46.5, 11.5 more points than this game's point total.

The Chiefs have covered the spread nine times this year (9-7-0).

The Chiefs will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

Kansas City has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +155 odds on them winning this game.

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles' contests this year have an average point total of 45.5, 10.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Chargers have covered the spread in a game six times this season (6-10-0).

The Chargers have won four of their eight games as moneyline favorites this year (50%).

Los Angeles has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chargers 20.9 21 24.1 25 45.5 11 16 Chiefs 22.4 12 17.6 3 46.5 12 16

Chiefs vs. Chargers Betting Insights & Trends

Chiefs

Kansas City has covered the spread twice and is 0-3 overall in its last three games.

In their past three games, the Chiefs have hit the over once.

Offensively, the Chiefs are worse in division games (20.8 points per game) than overall (22.4). But defensively they are better (17.2 points conceded per game) than overall (17.6).

The Chargers have a negative point differential on the season (-51 total points, -3.2 per game), while the Chiefs have scored 76 more points than their opponents (4.8 per game).

Chargers

In its past three contests, Los Angeles has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall.

Los Angeles has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

The Chargers' offense has played worse in divisional games, as they've averaged 5.3 fewer points against teams in their division (15.6 points per game) compared to their overall season average (20.9 points per game). Things haven't been much better on defense, as they've allowed 30.2 points per game in divisional matchups, while surrendering only 24.1 points per game in all games.

The Chargers have a negative point differential on the season (-51 total points, -3.2 per game), while the Chiefs have scored 76 more points than their opponents (4.8 per game).

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.5 47.6 45.1 Implied Team Total AVG 26.4 26.8 26.0 ATS Record 9-7-0 5-4-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 1-8-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-6 5-4 5-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 47.8 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 25.1 26.8 23.4 ATS Record 6-10-0 3-5-0 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 3-5-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 2-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-7 0-4 0-3

